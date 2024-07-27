DENNIS – Somehow no serious injuries were reported after a wild crash scene unfolded in Dennis sometime after 10:30 AM Saturday. The collision happened at the intersection of Main Street (Route 6A) and Airline Road and School Streets. According to reports a SUV wound up on top of a Toyota Prius. Traffic was blocked in the area while the scene was worked. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Two people evaluated after crash leaves vehicle on top of another in Dennis
July 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
