Two people evaluated after crash leaves vehicle on top of another in Dennis

July 27, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

DENNIS – Somehow no serious injuries were reported after a wild crash scene unfolded in Dennis sometime after 10:30 AM Saturday. The collision happened at the intersection of Main Street (Route 6A) and Airline Road and School Streets. According to reports a SUV wound up on top of a Toyota Prius. Traffic was blocked in the area while the scene was worked. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

