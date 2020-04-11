Video report: Two clammers evaluated after getting stuck in a marsh in Chatham



CHATHAM – Two people clamming in Chatham found themselves in a sticky situation. The two became mired in the soft mud of the marsh off Bucks Creek Road. Chatham Police and Firefighters make a walkway using 4×8 sheets of wood to enable the victims to get to shore. Paramedics evaluated both for possible hypothermia but they declined further treatment.

Clammers stuck in mud Chatham, MA 4/11/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Top photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN, lower image by Google Earth/CWN

