You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video report: Two clammers evaluated after getting stuck in a marsh in Chatham

Video report: Two clammers evaluated after getting stuck in a marsh in Chatham

April 11, 2020


CHATHAM – Two people clamming in Chatham found themselves in a sticky situation. The two became mired in the soft mud of the marsh off Bucks Creek Road. Chatham Police and Firefighters make a walkway using 4×8 sheets of wood to enable the victims to get to shore. Paramedics evaluated both for possible hypothermia but they declined further treatment.

Clammers stuck in mud Chatham, MA 4/11/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Top photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN, lower image by Google Earth/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 