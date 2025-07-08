You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after small kitchen fire at Yarmouth motel

Two people evaluated after small kitchen fire at Yarmouth motel

July 8, 2025

YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Town N County Family Resort at 452 Route 28 sometime after 2 PM for reports of a fire. Crews discovered a small fire in the kitchen that was quickly extinguished. Two people were evaluated at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 