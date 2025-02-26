HARWICH – Two people were evaluated after a stove fire in Harwich. Firefighters responded to a John Nelson Way residence just after noon Wednesday, extinguished the fire and removed the stove from the residence. The occupants declined further treatment. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people evaluated after stove fire in Harwich
February 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
