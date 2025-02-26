You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after stove fire in Harwich

Two people evaluated after stove fire in Harwich

February 26, 2025

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – Two people were evaluated after a stove fire in Harwich. Firefighters responded to a John Nelson Way residence just after noon Wednesday, extinguished the fire and removed the stove from the residence. The occupants declined further treatment. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 