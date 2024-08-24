You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after striking guardrail in Yarmouth

Two people evaluated after striking guardrail in Yarmouth

August 24, 2024


YARMOUTH – Two people were evaluated after a car struck a guard rail in Yarmouth. The crash happened sometime after 6:30 PM on Route 28 just east of the Main Street merge. Yarmouth Police are investigating the collision.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 