YARMOUTH – Two people were evaluated after a car struck a guard rail in Yarmouth. The crash happened sometime after 6:30 PM on Route 28 just east of the Main Street merge. Yarmouth Police are investigating the collision.
Two people evaluated after striking guardrail in Yarmouth
August 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
