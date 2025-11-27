You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after traffic crash in Yarmouth

Two people evaluated after traffic crash in Yarmouth

November 27, 2025



YARMOUTH – At about 10:45 AM Thursday morning there was a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street at the Route 6 eastbound on ramps in Yarmouth. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 