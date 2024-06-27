BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash temporarily closed the Bourne Bridge. The collision happened sometime after 12:30 AM. Two people were evaluated by EMTs. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people evaluated after traffic crash on Bourne Bridge
June 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
