Two people evaluated after traffic crash on Bourne Bridge

Two people evaluated after traffic crash on Bourne Bridge

June 27, 2024

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash temporarily closed the Bourne Bridge. The collision happened sometime after 12:30 AM. Two people were evaluated by EMTs. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

