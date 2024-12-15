You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after traffic crash on Route 28 in Yarmouth

Two people evaluated after traffic crash on Route 28 in Yarmouth

December 15, 2024

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – Just after 9 AM Sunday there was a two-vehicle crash at Route 28 and Winslow Gray Road in Yarmouth. The occupants of both vehicles were evaluated at the scene. The  Yarmouth FD mitigated a fluid spill. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

