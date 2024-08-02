You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people extricated after crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Mashpee

Two people extricated after crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Mashpee

August 2, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – Two people were rescued after a traffic crash left their car on its roof. The crash happened about 5:45 PM.Friday at Donna’s Lane and Great Neck Road South. The victims were evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Traffic was rerouted around the scene until it was clear.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 