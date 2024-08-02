MASHPEE – Two people were rescued after a traffic crash left their car on its roof. The crash happened about 5:45 PM.Friday at Donna’s Lane and Great Neck Road South. The victims were evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Traffic was rerouted around the scene until it was clear.
Two people extricated after crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Mashpee
August 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
