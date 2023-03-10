FALMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car overturned in Falmouth. The crash happened about 3:15 PM on Main Street (Route 28) near Shore Street. Two people had to be extricated from the overturned vehicle. Both were transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was heavily tied up as that section of Route 28 was closed. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Two people extricated after vehicle rolls over in Falmouth
March 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
