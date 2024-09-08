EASTHAM – Two people were injured after reportedly falling off a float at Eastham Windmill Weekend parade. Rescuers responded to the scene on Mill Road about 11 AM Sunday. Both victims were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people injured after falling off float at Eastham Windmill Weekend parade
September 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts and Rhode Island Announce Largest Offshore Wind Selection in New England History
- Regional Projects ReceiVe Funding For Ecological Restoration
- Eighth Ride For Opioid Addiction Recovery Returns Sunday
- Former Truro Motor Inn Seized By Eminent Domain
- GE Releases Statement On Wind Farm Turbine Incidents
- Mass Offshore Wind Industry Expected to Expand Today
- New Massachusetts State Police Colonel Has Local Ties
- Second EEE Sample Confirmed in Provincetown
- WATCH: How Does 5 Years Documenting Sharks off Cape Cod Change Your Perspective? More with Nick Budabin
- Sunday Journal – Seaside Le Mans F1-Style Race Celebrates Second Summer and Local Nonprofits
- Recount Sought In Local State Senate Race
- Cape Climate Resiliency and Habitat Restoration Gets $15M Boost
- Studio G Looking for Sustainability in Affordable Housing Designs