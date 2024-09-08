You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured after falling off float at Eastham Windmill Weekend parade

Two people injured after falling off float at Eastham Windmill Weekend parade

September 8, 2024

EASTHAM – Two people were injured after reportedly falling off a float at Eastham Windmill Weekend parade. Rescuers responded to the scene on Mill Road about 11 AM Sunday. Both victims were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

