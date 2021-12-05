You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in car vs tree crash in Provincetown

Two people injured in car vs tree crash in Provincetown

December 4, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – Two people were injured when their vehicle struck a tree in Provincetown. The crash happened shortly before 9 PM Saturday evening on Provincelands Road just below Race Point Road in the Cape Cod National Seashore. The impact caused a fire in the vehicle was quickly knocked down. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. National Park Service Rangers and Provincetown Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

