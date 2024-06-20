EASTHAM – Two people were injured in a traffic collision on Route 6 in Eastham sometime before 7 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6 at Old Orchard Road. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was tied up in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two people injured in collision on Route 6 in Eastham
June 20, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
