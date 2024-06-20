You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in collision on Route 6 in Eastham

Two people injured in collision on Route 6 in Eastham

June 20, 2024

EASTHAM – Two people were injured in a traffic collision on Route 6 in Eastham sometime before 7 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6 at Old Orchard Road. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was tied up in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

