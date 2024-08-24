You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in crash in Dennis

Two people injured in crash in Dennis

August 24, 2024

DENNIS – Two people were injured in a crash in Dennis sometime after 1:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 134 by Market Place. Traffic was tied up in the area. The collision is under investigation by Dennis Police.

