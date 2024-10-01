You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in crash in Harwich

Two people injured in crash in Harwich

October 1, 2024

HARWICH – Two people were injured in a crash in Harwich around 4:15 PM Tuesday. The collision happened at Lovers Lane and Chatham Road. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 