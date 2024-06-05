HYANNIS – At about 2:15 PM Wednesday afternoon there was a two-vehicle crash at Enterprise Road and Corporation Street in Hyannis. Two parties were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Polce are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two people injured in crash in Hyannis
June 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
