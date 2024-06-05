You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in crash in Hyannis

Two people injured in crash in Hyannis

June 5, 2024



HYANNIS – At about 2:15 PM Wednesday afternoon there was a two-vehicle crash at Enterprise Road and Corporation Street in Hyannis. Two parties were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Polce are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

