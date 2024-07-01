Two people injured in crash in Hyannis





HYANNIS – Two people were injured after two vehicles collided in Hyannis shortly after 2 PM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Bearse’s Way. A Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills ambulance responded to assist in patient transport. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN