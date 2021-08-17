You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in crash in Yarmouth

Two people injured in crash in Yarmouth

August 17, 2021



YARMOUTH – Just after 1:30 PM Tuesday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle crash in the area of 441 Buck Island Road in West Yarmouth. 2 parties were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A Hyannis ambulance assisted in patient transport to the hospital. Traffic was backed up until the scene was cleared.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

