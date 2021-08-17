YARMOUTH – Just after 1:30 PM Tuesday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle crash in the area of 441 Buck Island Road in West Yarmouth. 2 parties were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A Hyannis ambulance assisted in patient transport to the hospital. Traffic was backed up until the scene was cleared.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two people injured in crash in Yarmouth
August 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US to Recommend COVID Vaccine Boosters at 8 Months
- Coast Guard Searches for Man Who Went Overboard
- Postal Service Says Thank You To Steamship Authority
- Pelham House Resort Seeing Successful Summer After Remodel
- Fourth Annual ROAR Ride Ready for September Launch
- Wellfleet Issues Reminder of the Costs for Not Masking Up
- Orleans Road Work to Result in Traffic Detours
- Local Scientist to Lead Large-Scale Seaweed Study
- Dennis Festival Days Returning This Weekend
- The Latest: Biden Says Afghan Collapse Faster Than Expected
- Governor: No Update to State Face-Covering Guidance
- Lobster Boat Tracking Coming to Protect Whales, Fishery
- Trial of Man Charged With Killing Officer to Resume Monday