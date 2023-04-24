You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video report: Two people injured in Dennis crash

Video report: Two people injured in Dennis crash

April 24, 2023


DENNIS – Between 9 and 10 AM Monday, Dennis Fire Department responded to four emergency calls. Those responses included a motor vehicle crash that sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. A mutual aid ambulance from Harwich Fire and Rescue assisted in patient transport. The collision happened at Upper County Road and Depot Street between a Nissan Altima and Toyota Corolla. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

de042423 Depot & Upper County crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

