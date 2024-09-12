You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in four-vehicle crash in Falmouth

Two people injured in four-vehicle crash in Falmouth

September 12, 2024

FALMOUTH – Four people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Thursday. The crash happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) by Davisville Road. Two people were transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Further details were not immediately available.

