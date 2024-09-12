FALMOUTH – Four people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Thursday. The crash happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) by Davisville Road. Two people were transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people injured in four-vehicle crash in Falmouth
September 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Margaritaville Project Construction Company Pays Labor Law Penalties
- Man Pleads Guilty To Vineyard Bank Robbery
- Bacteria Outbreak at Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster
- Healey-Driscoll Administration Files $714 Million Supplemental Budget to Close Fiscal Year
- Human Case Of West Nile Virus Reported In Barnstable
- Wage Dispute Between Visiting Nurses And Cape Cod Healthcare Concludes With Contract Agreement
- Barnstable County Commissioners Call On Governor Healey To Stop Proposed Machine Gun Range
- Broadband on Cape Cod Needs Work, says New Commission Assessment
- PICS: Shark Season Only Just Beginning, Say Experts
- Dredging Operations Starting This Week In Bourne
- Rabies Vaccine Baits To Be Aerially Distributed Tuesday
- Barnstable Fire Department And St. Mary’s Team Up For Sixteenth 9/11 Day Of Remembrance
- SouthCoast Eager to Get Started on Offshore Development