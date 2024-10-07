You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in head-on crash in Barnstable

October 6, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Barnstable sometime after 7:30 PM Sunday. The collision happened on Shootflying Hill Road near Patti Page Way. The injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

