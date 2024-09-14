You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in head-on crash in Falmouth

Two people injured in head-on crash in Falmouth

September 14, 2024


FALMOUTH  – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 5:30 AM Friday. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) near Oxbow Road. The victims were transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and Falmouth Police investigated the cause of the crash.
Photos by Falmouth Police/CWN

