FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 5:30 AM Friday. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) near Oxbow Road. The victims were transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and Falmouth Police investigated the cause of the crash.
Photos by Falmouth Police/CWN
Two people injured in head-on crash in Falmouth
September 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New Path Added To Old Colony Rail Trail
- Muratore Declared Primary Winner, Though Recount Pending
- Joint Base and EPA Invited to Meet on Gun Range Proposal
- Habitat Ride for Homes Raising Money for Affordable Housing Initiatives Sunday
- Margaritaville Project Construction Company Pays Labor Law Penalties
- Man Pleads Guilty To Vineyard Bank Robbery
- Bacteria Outbreak at Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster
- Healey-Driscoll Administration Files $714 Million Supplemental Budget to Close Fiscal Year
- Human Case Of West Nile Virus Reported In Barnstable
- Wage Dispute Between Visiting Nurses And Cape Cod Healthcare Concludes With Contract Agreement
- Barnstable County Commissioners Call On Governor Healey To Stop Proposed Machine Gun Range
- Broadband on Cape Cod Needs Work, says New Commission Assessment
- PICS: Shark Season Only Just Beginning, Say Experts