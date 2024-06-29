ORLEANS – A motorcycle reportedly collided with a pedestrian in Orleans around 1:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6A by The Knack restaurant just off the rotary. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. An Eastham ambulance assisted in patient transport. Orleans Police are investigating the crash.
Two people injured in reported motorcycle vs pedestrian crash in Orleans
June 29, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
