Two people injured in reported motorcycle vs pedestrian crash in Orleans

Two people injured in reported motorcycle vs pedestrian crash in Orleans

June 29, 2024

ORLEANS – A motorcycle reportedly collided with a pedestrian in Orleans around 1:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6A by The Knack restaurant just off the rotary. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. An Eastham ambulance assisted in patient transport. Orleans Police are investigating the crash.

