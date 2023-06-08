SANDWICH – Two people were injured in a crash that left one car on its roof. The crash happened just after 5:30 PM Thursday on Chase Road at Service Road near Route 6. Both victims were transported to a hospital. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.
Two people injured in rollover crash in Sandwich
June 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
