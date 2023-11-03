Two people injured in traffic crash in Barnstable





BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured in a crash in Barnstable. The crash happened around noon on Breeds Hill Road in the industrial park and involved a Dodge Durango and a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Because of multiple calls, ambulances from Hyannis Fire assisted in patient transport. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN