BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured in a crash in Barnstable. The crash happened around noon on Breeds Hill Road in the industrial park and involved a Dodge Durango and a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Because of multiple calls, ambulances from Hyannis Fire assisted in patient transport. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two people injured in traffic crash in Barnstable
November 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – IFAW Says Vessel Speed Restrictions Needed to Save Right Whales
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Cape Symphony Exec. Dir. Talks Hunt for Next Artistic Director
- Local Girls Golf Coach Named MIAA Coach of the Year
- Barnstable County Prepares for ‘Operation Green Light for Veterans’
- Falmouth Man Indicted for Pedestrian Hit and Run in Falmouth
- Kickoff Event and Wall Raising Ceremony for Two-Home Build in Brewster
- Association To Preserve Cape Cod To Begin Construction On New Center
- Local Leaders Say Joint Base Underutilized as Migrant Emergency Continues
- VIDEO – AI in Film with William Ferrall, the General Manager of the Hyannis Film Festival
- Vets Ride Free with the Steamship Authority on Veterans Day
- County Using Satellites to Monitor Water Quality
- Hatches Harbor Shellfish Area Closed Pending Water Tests
- November Blood Drives Announced by Cape Cod Healthcare