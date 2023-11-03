You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in traffic crash in Barnstable

Two people injured in traffic crash in Barnstable

November 3, 2023



BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured in a crash in Barnstable. The crash happened around noon on Breeds Hill Road in the industrial park and involved a Dodge Durango and a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Because of multiple calls, ambulances from Hyannis Fire assisted in patient transport. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 