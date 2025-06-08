You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in traffic crash involving classic car in Sandwich

Two people injured in traffic crash involving classic car in Sandwich

June 8, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened at the intersection of Route 6A, Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Spring Hill Road. A photo showed one of the involved vehicles appeared to be a vintage MG roadster. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

