SANDWICH – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened at the intersection of Route 6A, Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Spring Hill Road. A photo showed one of the involved vehicles appeared to be a vintage MG roadster. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two people injured in traffic crash involving classic car in Sandwich
June 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
