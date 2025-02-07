YARMOUTH – Two people were injured in a crash in Yarmouth about 2:30 PM Friday. The collision happened at the intersection of Buck Island and Higgins Crowell Roads. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Traffic delays were likely in the area and Yarmouth Police were assisting in directing motorists and investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two people injured in Yarmouth crash
February 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
