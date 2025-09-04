You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in Yarmouth crash

Two people injured in Yarmouth crash

September 4, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

YARMOUTH – Two people were injured in a traffic crash in Yarmouth late Thursday afternoon. The collision between an Amazon delivery van and a passenger car happened at Route 28 and West Yarmouth Road about 5:45 PM. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area until it was cleared. Further details were not immediately available.

