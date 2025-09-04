YARMOUTH – Two people were injured in a traffic crash in Yarmouth late Thursday afternoon. The collision between an Amazon delivery van and a passenger car happened at Route 28 and West Yarmouth Road about 5:45 PM. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area until it was cleared. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people injured in Yarmouth crash
September 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
