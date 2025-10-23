You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in Yarmouth crash

Two people injured in Yarmouth crash

October 22, 2025



YARMOUTH – Shortly before 4:30 PM Wednesday afternoon three vehicles collided on Buck Island Road near the Yarmouth Water Department facility. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Yarmnouth Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

