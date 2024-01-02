You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in Yarmouth crash

Two people injured in Yarmouth crash

January 2, 2024



YARMOUTH – At about 3 PM Tuesday there was a two-vehicle crash at Highbank Sheridan  Roads in Yarmouth. A Honda Civic and a Chevy Bolt collided. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

