YARMOUTH – At about 3 PM Tuesday there was a two-vehicle crash at Highbank Sheridan Roads in Yarmouth. A Honda Civic and a Chevy Bolt collided. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two people injured in Yarmouth crash
January 2, 2024
