BOURNE – Two people reportedly nearly drowned in Bourne Saturday evening. Rescuers were called to a location off Spurr Road in Pocasset about 9 PM. Everyone was out of the water when officials arrived. At least one of the victims was a teenager. Both victims were taken to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people nearly drown in Bourne
July 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Provincetown to Offer Free COVID-19 Testing
- Inspector Stresses Outdoor Fire Safety This Summer
- Attorney General Urges Senate to Increase Childcare Funding
- Household Hazardous Waste Collection Underway in Yarmouth
- Heritage Museums and Gardens Hosting Hydrangea Festival
- Housing Assistance Corporation Plans for Bix Fix in Orleans
- Over 23,500 State Residents Filed Unemployment Claims Last Week
- Cape Cod National Seashore Announces New Deputy Superintendent
- Sunday Journal with Cynthia Wigren of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
- Sunday Journal with Sean O’Brien
- Indigenous Groups Push for Mascot Ban and State Seal Change
- Steamship Authority Reminds Riders of Mask Requirements
- Cape Cod Canal Day Postponed to Next September