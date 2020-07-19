You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people nearly drown in Bourne

Two people nearly drown in Bourne

July 18, 2020

BOURNE – Two people reportedly nearly drowned in Bourne Saturday evening. Rescuers were called to a location off Spurr Road in Pocasset about 9 PM. Everyone was out of the water when officials arrived. At least one of the victims was a teenager. Both victims were taken to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

