Two people rescued after boat grounds off Sandwich Boardwalk

August 7, 2024

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

SANDWICH – Firefighters rescued two people after their boat ran aground off the Sandwich Board around 1:45 PM Wednesday. No injuries were reported. A salvage company was working to free the 30-foot vessel.

