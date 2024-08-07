SANDWICH – Firefighters rescued two people after their boat ran aground off the Sandwich Board around 1:45 PM Wednesday. No injuries were reported. A salvage company was working to free the 30-foot vessel.
Two people rescued after boat grounds off Sandwich Boardwalk
August 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Seasonal Communities Designation Signed into Law with $5B Affordable Homes Act
- WATCH: Love Live Local Summer Update for Cape and Islands
- Energy Department Awards $2.2B to Strengthen the Electrical Grid and Add Clean Power
- WATCH: Falmouth Reports Turbine Blade Debris at Beaches
- State Looks to Phase Out PFAS in Firefighting Gear by 2027
- Appeal Period Counting Down on Cape Cod Bay Discharge Denial for Holtec
- Barnstable County Receives Recognition For Digital Excellence In National Survey
- County Commissioners Honor Resident For Efforts In Saving Young Drowning Victim
- Love Live Local Welcomes New Lead
- Thresher Shark On South Shore, Hammerhead On Cape
- Man With Vineyard Ties Released In United States-Russia Prisoner Swap
- Sunday Journal – Free College with Cape Cod Community College President John Cox
- FishingBooker Recognizes Cape Cod As Top Fishing Destination In 2024 Rankings