YARMOUTH – Two people were rescued after a catamaran capsized in Lewis Bay off Englewood Beach shortly before 5 PM Tuesday. Yarmouth Fire and DNR as well as the Hyannis fire boat responded to the call. The victims were brought to shore and declined any medical attention. The vessel was also righted and brought into port.
Two people rescued after catamaran capsizes off Yarmouth
June 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
