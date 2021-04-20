MARSTONS MILLS – Two people reportedly fell out of a kayak into the chilly waters of Middle Pond off Mistic Drive in Marstons Mills about 3 PM. Both victims were wearing life jackets. A third person was unable to make shore bacause of windy conditions. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters launched a boat and brought all three people safely to shore where they were evaluated for any possible hypothermia.
Two people rescued after falling out of kayak into Marstons Mills pond
April 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
