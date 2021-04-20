You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people rescued after falling out of kayak into Marstons Mills pond

Two people rescued after falling out of kayak into Marstons Mills pond

April 20, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – Two people reportedly fell out of a kayak into the chilly waters of Middle Pond off Mistic Drive in Marstons Mills about 3 PM. Both victims were wearing life jackets. A third person was unable to make shore bacause of windy conditions. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters launched a boat and brought all three people safely to shore where they were evaluated for any possible hypothermia.

