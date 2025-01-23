DENNIS – Firefighters rescued two people who became stuck in mud in Dennis. The incident unfolded along Quivett Creek at the Crowe’s Pasture Conservation Area around 4:20 PM Thursday. They were both evaluated at the scene for possibly hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people rescued after getting stuck in mud in Dennis
January 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
