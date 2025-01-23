You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people rescued after getting stuck in mud in Dennis

Two people rescued after getting stuck in mud in Dennis

January 23, 2025

DENNIS – Firefighters rescued two people who became stuck in mud in Dennis. The incident unfolded along Quivett Creek at the Crowe’s Pasture Conservation Area around 4:20 PM Thursday. They were both evaluated at the scene for possibly hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

