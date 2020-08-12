SANDWICH/BOURNE – Sandwich and Bourne firefighters along with Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation personnel responded to a marshy area off Phillips Road near Scusset Beach Wednesday afternoon. A man and a woman reportedly became lost and possibly dehydrated in the heavy brush in the area. Crews used a siren to figure out where the people were. The siren and a firefighter in a ladder truck were then able to guide everyone back out. Once out of the marsh were the two were evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people safe after getting lost in marshy area near Scusset Beach
August 12, 2020
