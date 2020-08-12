Two people safe after getting lost in marshy area near Scusset Beach

SANDWICH/BOURNE – Sandwich and Bourne firefighters along with Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation personnel responded to a marshy area off Phillips Road near Scusset Beach Wednesday afternoon. A man and a woman reportedly became lost and possibly dehydrated in the heavy brush in the area. Crews used a siren to figure out where the people were. The siren and a firefighter in a ladder truck were then able to guide everyone back out. Once out of the marsh were the two were evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.