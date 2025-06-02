You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people safe after vessel capsizes off Harwich

Two people safe after vessel capsizes off Harwich

June 2, 2025

HARWICH – Two people were rescued after their sailboat capsized off Hariwch about 2 PM Monday. The scene unfolded off Lincoln Avenue. Once safely back on shore the two were evaluated for possible hypothermia but declined further treatment.

