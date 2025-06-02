HARWICH – Two people were rescued after their sailboat capsized off Hariwch about 2 PM Monday. The scene unfolded off Lincoln Avenue. Once safely back on shore the two were evaluated for possible hypothermia but declined further treatment.
Two people safe after vessel capsizes off Harwich
June 2, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Modernization of Barnstable County court complex and office facilities could cost over $70 million
- Select board worries new airport at Joint Base Cape Cod could hurt water supply
- Storm impacts Chatham’s coastline, boaters urged to navigate carefully
- Weather experts expect above average hurricane season
- Trump Administration declares Cape & Islands counties to be immigrant sanctuary communities
- Cape Cod Bay targeted for a new artificial reef after success of previous reefs in Nantucket Sound
- Falmouth tackling baseball field contamination with remediation, new development
- OpenCape testifies on Beacon Hill for easier internet provider permitting for better accessibility
- CapeFLYER train service underway for the summer, in its 13th year
- Another new staircase has been installed at popular Cape Cod National Seashore beach
- Swimmer circumnavigates Martha’s Vineyard ahead of ‘Jaws’ 50th anniversary
- Get ready for several years of killer heat, top weather forecasters warn
- COVID vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women, Kennedy says