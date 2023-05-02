You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people seriously injured in overnight crash in Hyannis

Two people seriously injured in overnight crash in Hyannis

May 2, 2023

HYANNIS – Two people were seriously injured in an overnight crash in Hyannis. The crash happened about 4:00 AM at the Bearse’s Way and Bassett Lane roundabout. The SUV reportedly overturned ending up back on its wheels. The two occupants were transported to Cape Cod Hospital as trauma alerts. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 