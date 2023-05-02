HYANNIS – Two people were seriously injured in an overnight crash in Hyannis. The crash happened about 4:00 AM at the Bearse’s Way and Bassett Lane roundabout. The SUV reportedly overturned ending up back on its wheels. The two occupants were transported to Cape Cod Hospital as trauma alerts. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two people seriously injured in overnight crash in Hyannis
May 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
