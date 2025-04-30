MASHPEE – Two people were seriously injured in a traffic crash in Mashpee about 8:15 AM. The collision happened on Great Neck Road South at Amos Landing. One person was transported to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. A second victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police. Great Neck Road South was closed in the area while the scene was worked and the investigation was underway.
Two people seriously injured in traffic crash in Mashpee
April 30, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
