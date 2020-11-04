You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people suffer burns as fire rips through house on Nantucket

Two people suffer burns as fire rips through house on Nantucket

November 4, 2020

NANTUCKET – Two people suffered burn injuries after a fire ripped through a home on Nantucket Island early Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 37 Surfside Road about 5:15 to find heavy fire showing from the building. The burn victims were reportedly airlifted by MedFlight helicopter to burn centers on the mainland. The full extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and keep the flames from spreading to any other structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

