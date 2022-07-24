You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people suffer minor injuries in boat collision off Osterville

July 24, 2022

OSTERVILLE – Two boats reportedly collided off Osterville sometime after 3 PM Sunday. An approximately 60-foot vessel and a smaller craft collided in the Osterville cut off Sea View Avenue. At least two people were evaluated for minor injures by EMTs from the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire department. According to reports. at one of the vessels suffered extensive damage. The Mass Environmental Police will investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

