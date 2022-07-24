OSTERVILLE – Two boats reportedly collided off Osterville sometime after 3 PM Sunday. An approximately 60-foot vessel and a smaller craft collided in the Osterville cut off Sea View Avenue. At least two people were evaluated for minor injures by EMTs from the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire department. According to reports. at one of the vessels suffered extensive damage. The Mass Environmental Police will investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people suffer minor injuries in boat collision off Osterville
July 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
