Two people taken to Cape Cod Hospital after traffic collision in Yarmouth

March 25, 2025



YARMOUTH – Shortly after 4 PM Tuesday, two vehicles collided on Route 6A at Francis Helen Rd in Yarmouth port. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries There were major traffic delays in both directions on Route 6A until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

