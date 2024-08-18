You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people taken to hospital after traffic crash on Route 132 in Hyannis

Two people taken to hospital after traffic crash on Route 132 in Hyannis

August 17, 2024

HYANNIS – Two people were injured and taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic collision in Hyannis. The crash happened shortly after 11 PM Saturday on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near Hinckley Road. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

