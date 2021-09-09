HYANNIS – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Hyannis shortly before 8 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on West Main Street by the Stop & Shop gas station. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two people taken to hospital following Hyannis crash
September 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
