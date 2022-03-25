Two people taken to off Cape trauma centers after Falmouth crash

FALMOUTH – On Friday at 5:54 AM., Falmouth Police and Falmouth Fire-Rescue Departments responded to the area of 60 John Parker Road for the report of a two vehicle crash. On scene investigation revealed that a 2007 GMC Canyon failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Clark Street and John Parker Road which resulted in the GMC striking a 2010 KIA Sportage which was traveling on John Parker Road. The operator of the KIA suffered injuries and was transported to an off cape hospital. The GMC rolled over as a result of the crash but the operator was uninjured. A male passenger in the GMC was injured, entrapped and was extricated by fire personnel. He was also transported to an off cape hospital. The operator of the GMC, a licensed juvenile, was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign. The Barnstable County Sheriffs Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations assisted at the scene.

