Two promotions announced by Dennis Police

DENNIS – Dennis Chief of Police Peter DiMatteo is pleased to announce the following two personnel promotions at the department:



Sergeant Cleve Daniels is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Lieutenant Daniels, an 18-year member of the Dennis Police Department has been a Patrol Officer, Bike Patrol Officer, Narcotics Detective/DEA Drug Force Task Force Officer, Patrol Sergeant and was serving in his most recent assignment as the department’s Detective Sergeant.

Lieutenant Daniels hold a Bachelor’s of Science in Criminal Justice from Northeastern University.

During Sgt. Daniel’s 18 years with the Department he has received many awards: Medal of Honor Award, 2-Medal of Merit Awards, 2-Exceptional Investigative Awards, 3-Excellent Police Duty Awards, and two MADD Officer of the Year Awards.



Patrol Officer Christine Hornby is promoted to the rank of Sergeant

Officer Hornby is a 19- year veteran of the Department and has held many specialty positions during her time in Dennis to include Detective, Sexual Assault Investigator, Rape Aggression Defense Instructor, Arson Investigator and Bike Patrol Officer.

Officer Hornby holds college degrees from Westfield State College-Bachelors of Science in Applied Chemistry, and Western New England College-Masters of Science in Criminal Justice Administration.

During Sergeant Hornby’s 19 years with the Department she has received many awards: 3-Exceptional Investigative Awards, 2-Excellent Police Duty Awards, 2-Letters of Commendation and 1-Letter of Commendation from the Mass State Police.

Sergeant Hornby is also the first female to be promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the history of the Dennis Police Department.

Both Lieutenant Daniels and Sergeant Hornby were approved for promotion last evening by the Dennis Board of Selectmen and sworn into their new positions this morning by Dennis Town Clerk Terri Bunce (at a socially accepted distance…).

Photos by Dennis Police/CWN