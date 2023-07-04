You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two rescued after canoe capsizes in Sandwich

Two rescued after canoe capsizes in Sandwich

July 4, 2023

SANDWICH – Two people were rescued after a canoe capsized in Sandwich. It happened sometime after 2:30 PM Tuesday on Scorton Creek. The victims were being carried out in the current until they were rescued by emergency personnel. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

