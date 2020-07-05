You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two rescued after car plunges into water in Falmouth

July 5, 2020

Courtesy Debby Anderson/CWN

FALMOUTH – Two people are safe after their vehicle plunged into the water in Falmouth about 2:30 PM Sunday. The incident happened at Bourne’s Pond just off Menauhant Road near Central Avenue. Bystanders reportedly helped two elderly people from the vehicle who appeared uninjured. A wrecker was called to pull the car from the water. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
