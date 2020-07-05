FALMOUTH – Two people are safe after their vehicle plunged into the water in Falmouth about 2:30 PM Sunday. The incident happened at Bourne’s Pond just off Menauhant Road near Central Avenue. Bystanders reportedly helped two elderly people from the vehicle who appeared uninjured. A wrecker was called to pull the car from the water. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Two rescued after car plunges into water in Falmouth
July 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
