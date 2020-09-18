You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two rescued after vehicle gets caught in tide at Lieutenant Island Bridge in Wellfleet

Two rescued after vehicle gets caught in tide at Lieutenant Island Bridge in Wellfleet

September 18, 2020

WELLFLEET – Two people were rescued after their vehicle got caught in the current at the Liuetenant Island Bridge in Wellfleet around noon Friday. Firefighters reportedly walked out to the vehicle which the occupants had climbed on top of. They were brought to shore uninjured. The vehicle was to be towed once the tide receeded.

