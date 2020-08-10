You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two rescued after vessel capsizes near Wellfleet pier

Two rescued after vessel capsizes near Wellfleet pier

August 10, 2020

WELLFLEET – Two people were rescued after their vessel capsized near the Wellfleet town pier around 4:10 PM Monday. The two were wearing life preservers. One of the victims was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.

