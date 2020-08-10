WELLFLEET – Two people were rescued after their vessel capsized near the Wellfleet town pier around 4:10 PM Monday. The two were wearing life preservers. One of the victims was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
Two rescued after vessel capsizes near Wellfleet pier
August 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
